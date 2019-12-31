Family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations to get a jump start on 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Counting down to 2020 with the whole family may sound like a good idea until the kids fall asleep.

But families in Indianapolis have several options to get an early start.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting Countdown to Noon. Admission does vary depending on membership, but starting at 10 a.m. there will be activities and a performance by Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan.

The museum hosts one countdown at Noon and a second countdown at 1 p.m.

Lifetime is kicking off their Kids New Year’s Party at 2 p.m. in the play area.

It’s all part of their week-long Commitment Day 2020 activities. During this time, the fitness center is opening its doors to the community for free.

If you’re looking for a party closer to midnight, your best bet is to head to the Indiana State Museum for their Family New Year’s Eve.

Guests can expect magic, dancing, face painting, plus a balloon drop in the Great Hall when the clock strikes 8 p.m.

“We have 1500 balloons that will drop here and it’s become the signature event of the night and kids just love to play in the balloons when they fall,” said Bethany Thomas, education engagement director at Indiana State Museum.

The museum also says they have a quiet area if children (or parents) need a break from the party.