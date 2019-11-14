Family keeping late loved one’s secret tradition alive

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana family hopes to keep their loved one’s tradition alive long after his death.

Every year, after Thanksgiving, Don Hughes filled his truck with food and donated it to local food banks. Hughes kept the tradition a secret from his family.

It wasn’t until he died in March of this year that most of his family learned of the tradition.

At first, his son was the only person who knew because he helped him load and unload the food. Then toward the end of his life, he ended up telling his wife Sue because he was too sick to go to the store and buy all the food himself.

Last year, Don donated 2,000 cans of food and this year the family is hoping to beat that number.

They are hosting a fundraiser Friday night at the Pendleton American legion. There will be a band and raffle items from local businesses.

It starts at 9 p.m., admission is three cans of food or $5. All money raised will go toward buying food.

Then Saturday there will be a food drive at Fall Creek Plaza in Pendleton. It goes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

