Family New Year’s Eve returns to state museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at the Indiana State Museum say they’re thrilled to bring back the museum’s New Year’s Eve party.

Family New Year’s Eve was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff were able to bring it back this year but have capped attendance at 800, compared to 1,200 in years past. Education Program Coordinator Rachel McFadden said the balloon drop at 8 p.m. will be spread out all over the museum’s main atrium rather than being concentrated in one part of the building.

Despite the pandemic, McFadden said all of the activities from past years will return. She said kids of all ages will be able to get their faces painted, spin a prize wheel and guess how many candy pieces are in a jar for a chance to take it home. There’s also a science show about flight.

The Snowfall Express train ride is new this year. McFadden said the ride is longer than a previous version and has room for more people. She said it feels great to bring back the celebration.

“Oh, it’s fantastic. We love having people in the museum. We love celebrating with our community,” she said. “We love being able to invite people into this space to have a celebration with their families.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. McFadden said food is available through the museum café and the IMAX theater concession stand. Tickets are sold out.