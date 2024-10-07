Family of 5 and dog escape house fire on Indy’s southeast side

A family of five and their pup are safe after a garage fire spread to the attic of their home Sunday night, Indianapolis firefighters said. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family of five and their pup are safe after a garage fire spread to the attic of their home Sunday night, Indianapolis firefighters said.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday to the 6300 block of Solego Drive. That’s a neighborhood near Arlington and Troy Avenues just east of Beech Grove.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the home and the family’s four cars.

The family told firefighters they heard a loud boom and began smelling smoke, IFD said on Facebook.

Multiple people called 911 and firefighters “had their work cut out for them” on arrival with heavy fire coming from the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family will not be able to return to their house.

No firefighters were hurt while fighting the blaze.