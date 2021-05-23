Local

Family of Day’Shawn Bills holds vigil at scene of deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family mourned Saturday evening after a 12-year-old who was shot inside his grandmother’s home while playing video games was taken off life support about 24 hours earlier.

For the family of Day’Shawn Bills, the last two days have been difficult. But the days ahead will be tougher.

“Because we have to say goodbye,” said Bills’ cousin, Latoya Marlin. “We don’t want to say goodbye.”

A candlelight vigil planned out front of the home on Leland Avenue near 34th and Emerson where Bills was shot was supposed to celebrate his life, helping friends and family mourn by comforting each other.

“We’ve been together every day since this happened,” Marlin said. “This is what’s helping us get through it.”

Bills’ basketball hoop was out on the street. Blue balloons, his favorite color, were attached to the pole.

Another favorite, the Fortnite video game, was prominently displayed on the poster along with pictures of the boy and his family.

“Day’Shawn was an awesome kid. He ws 12 years old. He had the most beautiful smile,” Marlin said.

But things quickly took a turn.

As more than 100 loved ones continued to gather, right as the vigil was set to begin, Bills’ mother had a seizure, requiring paramedics to be called.

She’s expected to be OK. The ambulance didn’t have its lights and sirens on as they left the area.

With a much abbreviated event expected, News 8 honored the family’s request to leave, but his loved ones still have a message to share — and not just for their family.

“If someone in our community knows something or has seen something, this is our city. This is our neighborhood. We have to work together with IMPD,” Marlin said.

She adds it’s not just Bills: Other children have had their lives ripped from their families in this city, too.

“The next couple days are going to be the worst for our family,” Marlin said. “Don’t just pray for us, pray for these other families as well. Those other families also, if you know something about those other cases, don’t just sit there.”

The family pleads with anyone who might have information on Bills’ murder, as well as any other child’s, to call IMPD. You can leave a tip anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

The family has a fund set up for funeral expenses and medical bills. It’s at First Merchant’s Bank under the name Glass House.