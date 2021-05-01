Local

Family of missing Hamilton County teen offers $1,000 reward for information

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The family of a missing Hamilton County teen is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads directly to finding the 16-year-old boy who was last seen Friday and whose truck was found over the weekend.

Christian Gagnon, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing blue jeans, black-and-white tennis shows and a fluorescent yellow shirt with “S & P Outdoor Living” written on the front. The sheriff’s office describes Gagnon as 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds with brown curly hair that’s short on the sides and brown eyes. Gagnon’s mother said he also has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Gagnon’s white Ford F-150 pickup was found in Noblesville, but he was not near it, the sheriff’s office said.

Family and friends of Gagnon told deputies they have had no contact with him since he was last seen in Lawrence.

Gagnon’s mother on Monday told News 8 the family was offering a reward of $1,000 and that the case had now been assigned a detective, Randy Dings with the sheriff’s office. His direct line to provide tips is 317-776-2212. You can also call Hamilton County Dispatch at 317-773-1282.