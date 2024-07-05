Family says a shooting and a crash of 2 cars into a bus began with argument

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everything started with an argument, says the family member of a woman in critical condition after a Friday morning crash that involved her being shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers around 6 a.m. Friday responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of North Harding Street. That’s on the city’s near northwest side in a residential area about three-tenths of a mile east of Riverside Park.

Police arrived at the intersection of West 18th Street and North Harding Street to find the crash involving two cars and an IndyGo bus. The bus windshield was ejected during the crash.

The windshield of an IndyGo bus rests intact on the street after being thrown from the bus during a crash on July 5, 2024. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

IMPD says two people from one car were taken to the hospital. One of them, a woman, had been shot. She was listed in critical condition.

I-Team 8 spoke with the family of the woman taken to the hospital in critical condition. Family members said they were being chased by the other car involved in the crash.

Tva Lillard, the aunt of the woman in critical condition, commented to I-Team 8 about how it all began with an argument. “It’s dumb. The whole scenario was dumb.”

Lillard said that her family members also were being shot at by people in the second car.

Investigators think “several people” were inside the second car but would not give a specific number.

Two people with injuries later showed up at a hospital, and police believe they were connected to the crash and shooting, according to Officer Tommy Thompson with IMPD public information division.

An IMPD crash investigator at the scene told News 8 that the IndyGo driver was not hurt, and the only passenger on the bus left before emergency workers arrived.

IMPD was treating the crash site as a crime scene, and detectives were working to get a search warrant for one of the vehicles to see if any guns were inside.

Lillard told I-Team 8 the whole situation could have been avoided if everyone involved had just communicated with each other.

“Stop the violence. Talk it out. At the end of the day, everybody’s got a life to live. People have kids, families, nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles. Just stop it,” Lillard said.