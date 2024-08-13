Family service nonprofit expands to serve more infants

The Villages of Indiana on Aug. 13, 2024, had a ribbon-cutting for an expansion at the nonprofit's Children's Village Childcare Center at 5555 Galeao Court. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Villages of Indiana has expanded its Childcare Center on the southwest side of Indianapolis to support more families.

A ribbon-cutting happened Tuesday morning at the nonprofit’s Children’s Village Childcare Center at 5555 Galeao Court. That’s off State 67/Kentucky Avenue near the intersection with Mendenhall Road and Heathrow Way.

The Villages of Indiana provides services for children and families. Officials say the expansion and renovation includes space to serve an additional 16 infants.

Daniel Phair, former chair of the board of directors, said, “That shows the level of quality and consistency that they strive for here, and we know the 16 new babies that will be here are going to be well-looked-after and taken care of, and it opens up new slots to take some of those off the waiting list. As a board member and a longtime supporter of The Villages, I couldn’t be more happy than spend some time and efforts to try and get this to fruition.”

The Villages of Indiana says the expansion is in response to Indiana passing abortion legislation.

