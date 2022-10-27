Local

Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display

ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.

Make no bones about it, this is a love story from beginning to end. But in this one, the “til death do us part” happened to come first.

“She is the idea and I am the execution, so it’s a ton of fun,” Rich Rezek said.

The Rezeks live in Zionsville, and every year for Halloween, they turn their front yard into a bonafide good time.

“We did it for our own enjoyment. I use to watch ‘Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin,’ and every year when we decorate for Halloween, we say, ‘Have we pleased the Great Pumpkin? Do you think the Great Pumpkin will come this year?’ And the fact that other people have started enjoying it is just the icing on the cake,” Jill Rezek said.

The Rezeks created quite the “humerus” storyline for the smitten skeletons over the last few years. It started with a dance club theme, followed by a wedding, reception, and now, the honeymoon. It’s a true labor of love.

“It’s a ton of fun to figure out how to make sure things are elegant and perfect so people don’t notice all the stuff that’s hoisting things up and making things work is pretty fun,” Rich Rezek said.

“It starts to get really fun to see how many people are enjoying it,” Jill Rezek said.

Just like with any young newlyweds, the honeymoon phase for the skeletons will come to an end. The Rezeks will go out in the dead of night after trick-or-treating this Halloween and put the skeletons back in the closet. Almost immediately after the skeletons are put away, they’ll start on next year’s skeletal spectacle.

“You wanna build whatever you’ve thought of. You’re like, ‘Ok. I wanna try that, I wanna figure that out,’ and then you wait the whole time while the skeletons are in the attic, you wait the whole time to figure out if it’s gonna work,” Rich Rezek said.

The Rezeks aren’t sure what they’re going to do next year, but they do think this may be the end of the story for their newlyweds — but they say they’re always open to suggestions.