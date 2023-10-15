Famous Indiana restaurant keeping same traditions under new owner

PERKINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Jake Burgess officially became the owner of Bonge’s Tavern on September 11, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I’ve been such a fan of this place. It’s such an iconic restaurant in Indiana, probably even in the Midwest,” said Burgess.

Nestled in Perkinsville, a small town between Anderson and Noblesville, Burgess said Bonge’s has been a local secret until recently.

“Tony, our previous owner, told us people had even flown in from South Dakota, just to come here and eat,” said Burgess.

Home-cooked dishes like Perkinsville Pork and New York strip steak are huge draws, but those aren’t the only reasons people enjoy Bonge’s.

“I think the allure of Bonge’s is the fact that I have 12 tables. If 12 people are hungry in central Indiana and they want to come here, that’s all the space that I have,” said Burgess.

With seating at a premium, customers like Kelsey and Stuart Douglass had to make their reservations for early October in mid-June. Stuart Douglass said he decided to make a day of it by bringing friends and tailgating in front of the restaurant.

“We love to frequent a lot of Indy restaurants, bars, and breweries, but this one you got to plan for, and you got to make sure people are good with driving, and we packed everyone here into the car. So, it’s a special kind of event, rather than just going out,” said Stuart Douglass.

With its wooden booths made in Indiana, and lights procured from a northern Indiana church, Bonge’s has a nostalgic feel to it.

Burgess said he loves the nostalgic feel, “It’s all kind of a whole big conglomerate of really really fun things, built into one and being out here in the middle of no cell service, around cornfields. It really creates what food and dining should be, and that’s community, friendship, and breaking of the bread.”

Bonge’s is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Burgess said he has no plans to expand the hours or seating capacity, to preserve this intimate dining atmosphere.