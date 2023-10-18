Famous Indianapolis soul food restaurant set to reopen

The new building for Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, which is set to reopen Oct. 19. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A famous Indianapolis soul food landmark is set to reopen Thursday in its original location.

Indianapolis restaurant Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, which closed in Jan. 2020 after a fire destroyed the building, is set to reopen Thursday, Oct. 19 in the Kennedy-King neighborhood.

An invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Thursday morning with VIP guests including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. The restaurant at 1831 N. College Avenue will officially open for business starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be made on the restaurant’s website.

According to a news release, the family-owned Kountry Kitchen, which opened in 1988, was in limbo for awhile because of the fire and the pandemic, with owners wondering whether rebuilding and reopening made sense.

An outpouring of community and corporate support, both vocal and financial, convinced co-owners Isaac and Cynthia Wilson to reopen on the same property with a new 12,000-square-foot building that includes an in-house event hall called the 910 North Event Center.