Fan Zone opens at Bicentennial Unity Plaza as March Madness begins in Indy

A changeable copy sign outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse shows a March Madness logo on March 21, 2024, ahead of the first and second rounds of NCAA men's basketball championship play. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your bracket may already be busted after some upsets on Thursday, but Indianapolis will be swept up this weekend in March Madness.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is hosting the first and second-round games. That means six of the 67 games will be played in Indy.

“It’s really a buildup of the next three years of college basketball in this city. We have first and second rounds this year. We have a regional, which is the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight next year and then in 2026, we’re preparing for the men’s Final Four in Lucas Oil. That doesn’t even count the women’s Final Four in ’28 and the men’s in ’29 so it’s really a building up of some awesome college basketball events coming to Indy over the next couple of years,” said Dan Gliot, senior director of marketing and communications for the Indiana Sports Corp.

Basketball means more here in Indiana. So, even if you aren’t going to the games, you can still be a part of March Madness.

The Fan Zone at Bicentennial Unity Plaza will be action-packed. The experience begins at 11 a.m. March 22-24 daily.

The Fan Zone will feature live music, food and beverages from local vendors, giveaways, and interactive games including knockout competitions.

The Fan Zone is free for everyone to attend all three days. Tickets are not required.

You can learn more about the Fan Zone here.