Fans excited for NBA All-Star Game weekend as events kick off downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NBA fans are ready for Indianapolis to host the All-Star Game so the city can show off everything it has to offer.

“It’s just an eventful event. I’m going to see people from out of town that I’ve never seen before,” said James Talley, an Indianapolis native. “It’s going to bring more spotlight to Indianapolis because a lot of people look at us like we’re a small country town.”

Fans around Indy said they are excited to be ambassadors for the city on a global level.

“It’s pretty dope,” said Richard Davis, another Indianapolis resident. “It’s amazing the vibe that the town is giving off and all of the culture that it’s actually bringing, and showing that Indianapolis is a lot more than just a cornfield.”

This event brought fans from as far as Melbourne, Australia. Brad Bultman is originally from Michigan, so the chance to see this game in the Midwest is an exciting event.

“[I’m here a few weeks early] to see my brother who’s getting married soon,” Bultman said. “I’m going to be the best man at his wedding. I got my suit tried on and all that but I’m here a few weeks early because I want to see the NBA All-Star Game. I want to see the best players in the world. So, we’re going to everything. We’re going to see NBA on TNT soon. We’re going to go to the Rising Stars Game tomorrow night, and the Celebrity Game, and we’re going to go to the Dunk Contest, and we’re going to go to the actual game on Sunday.”

The Bultman brothers haven’t seen each other much because of COVID-19, so they said the All-Star Game was a perfect reunion.

Scott Bultman now lives in the Circle City and was excited to host his brother for the game.

“To celebrate having a bachelor party downtown with the All-Star weekend, it’s just great for the city, it’s great for us as brothers, and it’s kind of a lifelong dream to be able to celebrate this in my hometown,” said Scott Bultman.

