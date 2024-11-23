Fans excited to be the first crowd in the Fishers Event Center

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fans were thrilled to be the first-ever crowd to christen the Fishers Event Center, and organizers are looking forward to a solid lineup of shows and games in the coming weeks.

“I’m overwhelmed! I love Trampled by Turtles and the Turnpike Troubadours are the best,” said Larry Hatton, of Clayton, Indiana.

“Awesome! I didn’t even know it was the first-ever crowd I just came to see Trampled [by Turtles],” said David Dye, of northwest Indiana.

Mitch List, general manager at Fishers Event Center, said the team is thrilled to welcome the first guests after years of hard work.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re really thrilled and excited to see the reaction of attendees as they come through the door for the first time and experience some of the amenities, from the great sightline to the food and beverage offering,” List said. “And then, as far as the events coming, we are really fortunate to have three sports teams, but we’ve really got a diverse touring base of shows coming into the building.”

The event center seats 7,500 guests, and is the perfect size for crowds of all types.

“I think it’s really about the versatility in the way the building is set up to be able to do that,” List said. “To be able to have those legendary acts like Blake Shelton, but also those on the brink of success playing their first arena tour.”

“I like to go to shows, especially smaller venues, where you get a good view of the artist,” Hatton said. “I’m real excited because I’m in the fourth row today.”

“It’s gonna be really cool to see them in a small place,” Dye said.

The next event at the center is a Lindsey Stirling show before it welcomes the Nitro Circus, wrestling, and sports.

And that is only the beginning. Between now and the end of the year, the Fishers Event Center has over a dozen shows and games scheduled.