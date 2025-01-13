Faran Fronczak launching WISH-TV tenure with stint on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Viewers of WISH-TV’s morning news will see a new face next time they tune in. Faran Fronczak is beginning her tenure at News 8 with a stint on the Daybreak anchor desk.

“I am so excited to be back in Indiana,” she told us in a ‘getting-to-know-you’ conversation on Monday’s broadcast. “Indiana is like a second home for me.”

Fronczak (“the ‘C’ is silent,” she says) was born and raised in the Chicagoland area, but she attended Purdue University and counts South Bend among her professional stops. She also tells a great story about becoming a Colts fan at a young age, frustrated by the failures of the Bears.

“My youngest brother and I, we were tired of them losing,” she explained. “This was back in high school. We were like, ‘Okay, what’s the closest city?’ and it was either Green Bay or Indy. And Indy won by like 50 miles. So I am a longtime Colts fan. My ultimate favorite player is Dallas Clark, No. 44.”

Faran is answering the Daybreak bell for the next several weeks as Hanna Mordoh spends time with her newborn son, Graham Peter.

“I’m one of six kids, and actually, one of my sisters’ names is Hannah,” Faran shared. “So if you guys ever call me ‘Hanna’ on set, I will respond. My mom has called me ‘Hannah’ a bunch of times!”

Once Hanna returns, Faran plans to dive into I-Team 8 investigations and evening anchoring. Until then, Faran says she’s ready and eager to answer the early alarm.

“For those that don’t know, morning show teams work so hard,” she says. “They get in at like 2 o’clock in the morning. You are just a completely opposite shift… But, you know, the morning shift is also a blast. So I’m so excited!”

Join Daybreak on Tuesday for Faran’s first appearance behind the anchor desk!