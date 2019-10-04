Farmer finds Columbus man dead in cornfield

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a body found Thursday in a Columbus cornfield.

A farmer found the body of 39-year-old Danny Ray Green, of Columbus, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, in a field near Indianapolis Road, north of Tellman Road, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Investigators should receive findings from an autopsy performed at Columbus Regional Health, including toxicology, in the next two weeks, the coroner’s office said.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were released.

