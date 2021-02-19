Fast-casual restaurant chain plans to launch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Atlanta-based restaurant is expanding its footprint in Indiana with the addition of four new locations and the hiring of up to 200 employees. Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in chicken salad sandwiches.

The chain is opening its first central Indiana location in early March on West 86th Street in Indianapolis. The company says it will then open three other locations this year, including restaurants in Fishers, Glendale and Greenwood. Chicken Salad Chick already operates in Jeffersonville.

“We’ve had our eye on Indianapolis for some time and are excited to bring a dose of our Southern hospitality and fan-favorite chicken salad into a number of new communities,” said Chicken Salad Chick President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Deviney. “The opening of not one, but four stores in a single year, is a genuine example of our heartfelt commitment to the market.”

The company, which was started in 2008, currently operates 179 restaurants in 17 states, mostly throughout the southeastern U.S.