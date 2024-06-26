Fatal accident blocks Brookville, Carroll roads on Indy’s southeast side

Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Wednesday morning in a fatal crash on Indianapolis’ southeast side along the Marion-Hancock County border.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the crash to News 8.

Online police reports show officers were dispatched to the intersection of Brookville and South Carroll roads, or U.S. 52 and County Road 800 West, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. The run was later updated to a fatal accident.

It was unclear how many cars were involved or how many others were injured. IMPD says their fatal crash investigation team would be on the scene throughout Wednesday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the intersection was expected to be blocked for four hours.