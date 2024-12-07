Michigan Road crash kills 1, 2 more in serious condition

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal accident late Friday night.

One person is dead, police said, and two more people were sent to the hospital in serious condition.

IMPD responded to calls of an accident around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 6 on Michigan Road and Northgate Street, near 58th Street on Indy’s northwest side.

Police said that a sedan and a pickup truck collided. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood draw will be taken of the pickup truck’s driver, which is standard procedure with any fatal crash.

IMPD has not released the identity of the person who died.