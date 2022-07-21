Local

Fatal crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at I-865 interchange

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 near the I-865 interchange were closed Thursday morning after a person was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

The closure extended from State Road 267 to the I-865 dogleg.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a truck headed south on I-65 near mile marker 129.4 hit a pedestrian who came out onto the roadway, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and do not know why the person was on the interstate.

The sheriff’s office tells News 8 that the truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until at least 10 a.m.