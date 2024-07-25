Fatal crash closes County Line Road

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Thursday closed County Line Road east of I-65, the Greenwood Fire Department says.

The crash occurred on County Line Road at Combs Road in Greenwood. That area is a mix of open land area and housing areas.

Traffic was blocked in all directions, and investigators ask that drivers seek alternative routes while the roadway is shut down for an undetermined period.

No additional information was made immediately available.