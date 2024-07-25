Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fatal crash closes County Line Road

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Thursday closed County Line Road east of I-65, the Greenwood Fire Department says.

The crash occurred on County Line Road at Combs Road in Greenwood. That area is a mix of open land area and housing areas.

Traffic was blocked in all directions, and investigators ask that drivers seek alternative routes while the roadway is shut down for an undetermined period.

No additional information was made immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What’s the cost of going...
I-Team 8 /
Congress tries again to reclassify...
Political News /
Red Cross volunteer’s apartment destroyed...
Local News /
Docs: Indy man arrested after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Fatal crash closes I-465 EB...
Local News /
‘Talent-Wise’ aiming to help employers...
All Indiana /
Indy Shorts International Film Festival...
News /
Art & Coffee Indy Edition:...
All Indiana /