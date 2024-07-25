Fatal crash closes I-465 EB near US 31 interchange

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash during the Thursday afternoon rush hour has closed I-465 eastbound between the U.S. 31 interchange and South Meridian Street, Indiana State Police report.

Indiana Department of Transportation reported the shutdown about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The interstate was expected to be closed through at least 7:30 p.m.

State police were unable to immediately confirm the crash involved two semitractor-trailers and a car.

Indianapolis Fire Department tactic response crew was called to the crash just before 5:25 p.m. Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

The WISHTV.com traffic map showed large backups in the area at 6 p.m. Thursday.