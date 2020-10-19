Local

Fatal crash closes I-69 SB, restricts NB lanes near Anderson

A traffic camera shows a crash on I-69 near Anderson about 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Staff Reports
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has closed I-69 southbound in Madison County, Indiana State Police.

At 5 p.m., only the left northbound lane of I-69 was open.

A news release from state police said, “The southbound lane closure is expected to be lengthy due to the investigative process and cleanup. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is currently backed up several miles. Troopers are currently diverting all southbound traffic off of I-69 at the Daleville Exit (Exit 234). The recommended alternate route of travel for southbound traffic is to travel south to S.R. 67 to I-69, where motorists can re-enter I-69 at Exit 226.”

The release provided no additional information on the crash, including the person who died or any additional injuries.

