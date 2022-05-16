Local

Fatal crash closes intersection in northern Hamilton County

A sign post is shown at East 276th Street and Devaney Road. (Hamilton County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office via FB)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies are asking motorists to avoid a northern Hamilton County intersection after a fatal crash.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet shared when the crash happened at East 276th Street and Devaney Road, which is about 2 miles northwest of the town of Arcadia.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was on the site. No additional information had been provided from the sheriff’s office by 5:30 p.m.

Authorities were unsure how long the intersection will be closed.