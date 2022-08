Local

Fatal crash closes ramp from Washington Street to SB I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash Thursday morning closed the ramp from US 40/West Washington Street to southbound I-465.

The crash was fatal, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. and the ramp was expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for additional information.