Fatal crash closes SB I-465 at I-74 on Indy’s southeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has closed southbound I-465 near I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident on I-465 near the ramp to I-74, just north of Beech Grove.

At least one person was killed in the crash, Indiana State Police at the scene tell News 8.

All lanes of southbound I-465 are closed between I-74 and South Arlington Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto Southeastern Avenue and I-74.

The closure is expected to last for the next two to three hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Secondary accident

A crash has closed the ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-465, not far from the scene of the fatal accident. INDOT says the ramp will be closed for two to three hours.

