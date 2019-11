FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 69 at the 204 mile marker, near 106th Street.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Fishers Police Department says the southbound lanes of I-69 are shut down as investigators work at the scene.

No information about the circumstances of the crash or the identity of any victim was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Police are headed to the scene to give an update.