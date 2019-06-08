Fatal crash closes U.S. 31 in Howard County (Photo Provided/Howard County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) [ + - ] Video

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash in a construction zone closed U.S. 31 on Friday, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Howard County dispatch center, the crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. Friday at U.S. 31 and County Road 600 North. That's north of Kokomo.

No details on the crash, including information about the victim, were immediately provided by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said construction has begun on U.S. 31 between county roads 400 North and 600 North.

It was the second crash in two days in the area, the sheriff said.