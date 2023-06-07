Fatal crash closes US 36 near SR 75 in Hendricks Co.

Blurred police lights atop a police patrol car. Indiana State Police say six people were hurt Monday afternoon when a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed head-on into another vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County. (WISH Photo)

NEW WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A busy Hendricks County intersection is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

U.S. 36 is closed in both directions at State Road 75 west of Danville so police can investigate the crash and clean up the scene, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook at 11:30 a.m.

Police did not say what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

The highway is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time,” the sheriff’s office says.

Drivers should avoid the area for the next few hours.