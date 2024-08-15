Search
Fatal crash involves car, pedestrians on Washington Street near airport

Person dead after crash on city’s west side

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal accident happened Wednesday night on West Washington Street just north of Indianapolis International Airport, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to scene in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s in an area with transportation services and a motel about a mile southwest of the I-465 interchange for U.S. 40 and West Washington Street.

Police at the scene told News 8’s TJ Whitmer that an undisclosed number of people were trying to cross West Washington Street, and a car’s driver did not see them before it hit the pedestrians.

IMPD did not immediately report how many pedestrians were involved, or how many people may have been hurt or fatally hit.

A fatal crash team will be investigating, IMPD says.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

