Fatal crash on I-65 near Whiteland kills 1

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 65 on Sunday, police say.

The name and age of the person has not been released yet.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that sometime Sunday morning, a person driving on I-65 was killed when they struck the rear end of a semi-truck that was stopped on the shoulder.

Indiana Department of Transportation shared on social media that both northbound and southbound left lanes were closed due to the crash.

Investigators are still gathering information on what caused the crash.