Fatal crash reported on I-65 in Greenwood

(INDOT Photo)
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead after an interstate crash in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality. Indiana State Police says only one vehicle is involved.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, nor has the cause of the crash.

ISP expects delays until around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp to County Line road is closed and the right lane of I-65 is blocked.

