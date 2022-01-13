Local

Fatal crash under investigation on I-69 in Morgan County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person has died following a crash on Interstate 69 in Morgan County.

The Bargersville Fire Department says the crash occurred at Banta Road, just south of State Road 144. At 3 a.m., the fire department posted on Twitter that northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

By 4:45 a.m., the southbound lanes had been reopened. Northbound traffic on I-69 has to exit at the Henderson Ford Road exit on the north side of Martinsville.

News 8’s Kevin Ratermann is on the scene and believes the crash involved a semi and a second vehicle.

No other information has been released.