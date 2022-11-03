Local

Fatal semi crash closes I-65 NB ramp to State Road 32 in Lebanon

by: Gregg Montgomery
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash on Wednesday night closed an I-65 ramp to State Road 32 in Lebanon, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The fatal crash involves a semi, INDOT’s West Central district says in a tweet sent at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.

INDOT Traffic Wise indicated the crash was on the northbound I-65 ramp to State Road 32. INDOT’s website was not clear on when the ramp might reopen.

INDOT traffic camera showed police at the scene of the crash in Boone County, but no additional information was immediately available from authorities.

