Car crash in Shelby County leaves driver dead

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal single-car crash happened in the cross-section of Shelby County Road 900 North and County Road 675 West.

The fatal crash took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the car slid off of the roadway, came back to the roadway after correcting and struck a tree leaving the driver dead. No one else was in the car.

This car crash was still under investigation on Tuesday night.

The Shelby County coroner will release the name of the deceased driver.