One dead from multi-vehicle Wayne County crash, three more injured

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A crash in Wayne County caused significant damage to two vehicles, which killed one person and injured three more.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Jan. 11, around 4 p.m., they were called to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 27 and State Route 122.

Officers arrived to find a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a red 2006 Dodge Ram were flung into a field southwest from the crash.

Inside the Chevrolet, the driver and a passenger from Manchester, Kentucky, were injured.

The driver, Troy Byrd, 68, had significant injuries and was flown to an Ohio hospital. The passenger, Nannie, Byrd, 60, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two juveniles were inside the Dodge and had minor injuries, they were both taken to the hospital.

The Sherriff’s Office believes that they Chevrolet was heading southbound on US Highway 27 and approached the intersection with State Route 122. The Dodge failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign, causing the Chevrolet to strike the Dodge’s passenger side.

Officers believe the Dodge rolled at least once from the crash.