Local

Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and his 4-year son died in the crash. The release did not give the child’s name.

A sheriff’s deputy about 12:48 a.m. Saturday followed heavy black smoke and found the dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro engulfed in flames and heavily damaged in the bed of Stony Creek. That’s about a mile outside the Noblesville border in east-central Hamilton County.

Indiana Department of Transportation had removed the bridge earlier this year so it could be replaced.

Investigators think the Camaro was westbound on State Road 32, where multiple “Road Closed” signs were posted. The car went beyond some of the signs and struck one in the westbound lane. The car was going at “a high rate of speed” when became airboard at the creek and struck an abutment on the other side, the release said.