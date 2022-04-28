Local

Father convicted for 2019 death of less than one-month-old baby

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted for the 2019 death of his less than one-month-old infant son.

Marion County prosecutors announced that Michael Gaunt has been convicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery.

In December 2019, officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Rockville Road for a child who was unresponsive.

The male infant was rushed to the hospital. Doctors said the infant showed consistent brain injuries that led them to believe he may have been thrown or shaken. He later died on Dec. 23.

Investigators say both Gaunt and the mother could not provide an explanation for the child not breathing.

A sentencing for Gaunt has been set for May 25 at 2 p.m.

