Father fatally shoots ‘out of control’ son

FLAT ROCK, Ind. (WISH) — Police said Monday they are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon involving a father and son.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department was called to a domestic disturbance about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of County Road West 1000 South. That’s about 6 miles south of Shelbyville.

Police said Ricky Drake, 72, had called 911 to report his son Dominick Drake, 24, was “out of control” and had threatened his father with a knife and a large whiskey bottle.

A news release from the department said, “Ricky Drake felt threatened by Dominick and fired a single shot, from a .45 caliber handgun, striking Dominick in the chest.”

Dominick died at the scene, authorities said.

Police said no additional information would be released Monday afternoon.