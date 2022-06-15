Local

Father figures: Lessons learned from dad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Father’s Day is this Sunday, and one way to honor a father or father figure is to share his life lessons with future generations.

DeAndrea Beaven, from the Indianapolis Moms blog, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some of the things she learned from her father.

“My dad is very much a quiet man, so he’s very unassuming. So, if he says something, that has to be important. That’s just been the way he’s been my entire life,” Beaven said. “The things that he’s taught us, like…be careful what you say and how you have to think about how it impacts people. That’s probably the biggest lesson that I’ve learned.”

These lessons also include being kind to people and helping people often, Beaven says.

Find out more about these life lessons, and how Beaven’s father continues to inspire her as she raises her own family, at the Indianapolis Moms blog.