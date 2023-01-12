Local

Father of toddler killed in shopping center seeks answers in son’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A father is speaking out after he learned that no charges will be filed in the death of his three-year-old son.

Jyrie’s dad John Mathews says he’s upset about the decision.

“I will keep going forward until there is justice for my son. I won’t rest. I won’t stop,” John said.

“He was my sunshine when I was upset about something I’d just call and talk to him on FaceTime. He’d just brighten my day up,” Jyrie’s aunt, Latina Mathews, said.

John and his sister Latina are seeking for answers after 3-year-old Jyrie was killed in July at the Clearwater Village Shopping Center.

In surveillance footage, you can see Jyrie playing with his ball by himself.

Just shortly after, you can see a vehicle entering the shopping center that eventually hit and killed him.

According to police, his mother said she was inside her car.

“It was like my heart just came out of my chest. Nobody deserves to die like that,” Latina said.

“I’m pretty upset right now that the case is basically closed and they’re not trying to charge anybody for my child. That’s so upsetting and heartbreaking and I don’t think Indianapolis has served us right,” John said.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the vehicle was traveling at about 11 mph.

The posted speed limit is 15 mph, but his dad says that’s not enough information.

“I want people to bug the prosecutor’s office, to keep calling and see what’s going on. Why was this a factor? Why was that a factor? How did you come up with this decision? We want answers,” John said.

Jyrie’s dad says he wants to honor his son by reaching out to the Pacers for something special.