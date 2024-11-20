Men to Health’s father-son ‘Bondfire’ event promotes mental health, bonding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Friday, Men to Health Incorporated is hosting its first-ever Father-Son Bondfire event, offering a unique opportunity for dads and sons to connect while enjoying an evening of food, games, and outdoor fun.

Keith Baker, president of Men to Health, says the event is designed to give fathers and sons a chance to bond, while also raising awareness for mental health among men. The Bondfire is part of the nonprofit’s ongoing effort to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and provide a space where they can relax, let their guard down, and just have fun.

“Us as men, we’re always at work, hustling, moving around. We don’t get to spend a lot of quality time with our kids,” Baker said. “This is a chance to take those moments, bond, and share experiences.”

Taking place from 7 – 10 p.m. Friday at P30, 3039 N. Post Rd., the event will feature a mix of indoor and outdoor activities. While the bonfire and games will be held outside, there will be an indoor space available for those who prefer to stay warm. Food will be provided, including options from Black Leaf Vegan, hot dogs, S’mores, and more.

Baker also acknowledged that some people, particularly from communities of color, might be hesitant about outdoor events like bonfires, but he’s worked hard to make sure everyone feels comfortable. “It’s a chance for people to unwind, move around, and keep warm,” Baker said. “It’s not just about the outdoor fire; it’s about bringing people together.”

The event aims to strengthen the father-son relationship, which is especially important as many young men are struggling with finding their place in the world. Baker highlighted the importance of those bonding moments, recalling how his own father worked hard but always found time to teach him life lessons.

“I didn’t understand it as a kid, but now I do,” Baker said. “It’s those moments of connection that make all the difference.”

If you’re interested in attending, be sure to RSVP by visiting Men to Health’s website. While registration is required, there’s still time to secure your spot.

Event Details:

What: Father-Son Bonfire hosted by Men to Health

Father-Son Bonfire hosted by Men to Health When: Friday, Nov. 22nd, from 7 -10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22nd, from 7 -10 p.m. Where: P30, 3039 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis

P30, 3039 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis RSVP: Required (visit Men to Health’s website for details)

