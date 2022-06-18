Local

Father’s Day BBQ

Sunday is Father’s Day and News 8 brought in our friends at Kroger to give us some ideas for a Father’s Day BBQ. Chef Jerry Yilmaz joined News 8 Saturday morning.

Easy Father’s Day Szechwan Steak Marinade

Marinade Ingredients: 1/4 cup French’s Dressing, 2 Tablespoons Szechwan Spicy Sauce, 5 Tablespoons Sweet & sour sauce, 5 Tablespoons Sweet chili Sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, and 5lb flank steak

Mix all ingredients together. Place flank steak in a zip lock bag. Pour the marinade over the steak, close the bag and shake well. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Add the meat to a hot grill, cook as preferred.

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 7-15 minutes depending on preference.

Caramelized Grilled Peaches

5 ripe peaches, 2 -3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and1 tablespoon sea salt

Filling: 12 ounces mascarpone cheese, 5 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup finely chopped pistachios (garnish)

In a medium mixing bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and honey. Set aside.

Cut peaches along their seams, all the way around, and twist their halves off, removing their pits. Brush both sides of the peaches with olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt. Place on a hot grill, cut side down, until the fruit has developed grill marks and started to soften, (3 minutes). Turn over the peaches and continue to grill another 2-3 minutes. Remove peaches from grill, fill with mascarpone mixture and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve immediately.

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes

Grilled Vegetables for Flank Steak

1lb asparagus, 2 large portabella mushrooms

4 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, salt & pepper

Clean and slice mushrooms, trim asparagus. Add mushrooms and asparagus to a mixing bowl, sprinkle olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt & pepper to taste. Place on a large piece of foil, over the grill. Spread the vegetables out on the foil. Cook 2-3 minutes before turning, cooking an additional 4 minutes.

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 7-8 minutes

Chef Jerry