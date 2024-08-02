Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center celebrates 40 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center is celebrating a significant milestone this year: 40 years of service to the northwest side of Indianapolis.

To mark the occasion, the center’s executive director, Patrice Duckett-Brown, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the milestone, the center’s services and its enduring legacy.

“We’re one of the youngest community centers, but 40 years of service for the northwest side of Indianapolis has been amazing growth and a lot of change,” said Duckett-Brown. “So, we’re happy to celebrate this year.”

The celebration includes three key events. On August 22, the center will host a Rise and Shine Breakfast featuring guest speaker Marianne Glick, a well-known community philanthropist. Attendees will create two art pieces for the center’s foyer.

Later this year, the center will distribute gifts to 350 families as part of its holiday service program.

Additionally, an international carnival is planned for September, featuring food from around the world, games, bounce houses, face painting and music.

“Our goal and our legacy that we want to provide is that we are a community center for everyone and that we’re a family campus,” said Duckett-Brown. “Eventually, one day, the entire family will be able to come into our center and have services all in one day.”

The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center serves a diverse community, offering a wide range of services from basic needs and education to certification programs and a food pantry.

The center is also focused on assisting African and Spanish-speaking families with job placement, citizenship and work visas.

Created by Helen Lands 40 years ago, the center has grown from serving a community surrounded by cornfields to becoming a vital resource for Indianapolis residents.

“We service everyone from zero to our recycled teenagers,” Duckett-Brown said. “We love every child and every person that’s in our community.”

Governor Eric Holcomb also made an appearance to commend the center for its enduring contributions to the community, emphasizing the importance of its services and the sense of unity it fosters among residents.

For more information on the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center and its upcoming events, click here.