Local

FBI: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Lawrence, Kansas

LATEST: “Murder suspect Stephen Marlow has been arrested by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Thanks to the Butler Twp. community for all of their support and assistance during this investigation,” according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation- Cincinnati.

Murder suspect Stephen Marlow has been arrested by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Thanks to the Butler Twp. community for all of their support and assistance during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/24LB04bXVP — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 7, 2022

(CNN) — Four people were fatally shot Friday at multiple sites in a small Ohio town just north of Dayton, and police are searching for a man who is possibly connected to the shooting. The FBI says the man may be in Indianapolis.

Stephen Marlow, a “person of interest,” is likely armed and dangerous, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a media briefing.

In a statement Saturday, Porter said authorities are being assisted in the search by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and ATF.

Information indicates Marlow may have fled outside Ohio, the statement read.

The FBI said he has ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may be in one of those cities.

Porter said Marlow was 5’11” and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

(Photo provided/FBI)

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the FBI. They said Marlow should not be approached.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon Friday, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes.

“This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Porter said. “We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

Wendy Chapman, a neighbor of one victim, told CNN affiliate WKEF the neighborhood is a quiet place.

“I would have never, even in this neighborhood, I would never expect anything, never,” Chapman told the Dayton station.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood but have deployed additional crews and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad out of an abundance of caution, Porter said.

Porter said people should call the police dispatch if they have information on Marlow’s whereabouts or see the Ford Edge.

Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents about 9 miles north of Dayton.