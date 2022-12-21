Local

FBI, Police hold press conference: Shooter had ‘no clear motive’ at Greenwood Park Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a press conference Wednesday to discuss details about the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. During the conference, police say there was “no clear motive” as to what led up to the shooter committing the crime.

Throughout the investigation, police learned the shooter had a fascination with Nazi history and mass shootings. They say one of the shooter’s friends said he seemed like the “school shooting type,” but never thought he would actually perform a mass shooting.

The shooter’s ex-girlfriend told police he was racist toward African-Americans and Hispanics based on bad experiences he had with people of those races. Police say the shooter once made a comment saying, “This world is not made for me, and I will not make it past 20 years old.”

The shooter has no criminal record as an adult however, as a juvenile he was arrested for fighting in school and he also brought a knife to school.

WISH-TV’s Investigative Reporter, Richard Essex, will have more information on this report. This story will be updated.

