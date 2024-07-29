FDA recalls produce sold at Indiana Kroger stores over possible Listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a recall on produce and other products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled produce purchased from Weirs Farm was sold in Kroger stores in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

This includes all produce packaged at the Supreme Service Solution facility in Indianapolis. The contamination was discovered by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development during routine sampling.

Sample label of recalled produce (Photo Provided/ Food and Drug Administration)

Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly and others with weakened immune systems. If pregnant, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms of Listeria infection included high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

According to the FDA, there are no illnesses reported to date.

A list of products included in the FDA recall. (Photo Provided/ Food and Drug Administration.)