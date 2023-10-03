Search
FDA rejects Lilly’s drug to treat moderate-to-severe eczema

The Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Jett Zweigel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration has rejected Eli Lilly and Company’s drug to treat moderate-to-severe eczema.

Lilly said on Monday that the agency cited issues from an inspection of a contract manufacturer of the drug.

The release says that no other marketed Lilly products were affected by the inspection.

Lilly says it will work with the FDA and the manufacturer to address the issues but did not provide any additional details on the findings.

