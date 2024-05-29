Federal inspectors find 29 violations in southern Indiana mine

The U.S. Department of Labor seal hangs on a podium outside the headquarters in Washington, D.C., on August 29, 2019.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced the Mine Safety and Health Administration completed impact inspections in April at 15 U.S. mines, including one in Indiana.

The Buffington Plant, owned and operated by Carmeuse Lime Stone Inc. in Vincennes was issued 29 violations. Six of these violations were considered significant and substantial violations. While 29 violations were seen as non-significant and substantial.

The federal government conducts impact inspections at mines that need increased agency attention and enforcement due to poor compliance history, previous accidents, injuries and illnesses, and other compliance concerns.

In April, inspectors completed inspections at mines in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

They issued 247 violations and two safeguards. of those violations, 67 were considered significant findings.

“April’s impact inspections found serious conditions that placed miners at risk of slip, trip and fall and powered haulage hazards,” said Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson, in a release. “More than half of the fatal accidents so far this year have involved powered haulage. Mine operators, contractors, and miners need to remain vigilant in identifying and eliminating hazards.”