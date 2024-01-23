Federal judge allows lawsuit claiming sex abuse at Butler to continue

The Butler University Bulldog logo is displayed on the campus on Oct. 10, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Butler University that alleges sexual abuse by a former athletics trainer.

Judge James Sweeney on Monday rejected Butler’s request to throw out the lawsuit filed by four former university athletes.

The women claim they were sexually abused by Michael Howell when he worked as a trainer for Butler before being fired in 2022.

The lawsuit claims Howell “groomed, illicitly photographed, and sexually assaulted” numerous members of the Butler women’s soccer team.

The women, who are not publicly identified in the lawsuit, said the assaults and sexual misconduct included Howell rubbing his genital area on the athletes, and dripping sweat on them as he groped them.

The women allege the assaults happened in Butler’s training room, offices, buses, and in private hotel rooms on road games.

The woman also accuse the university and Ralph Rieff, the school’s athletics director, failed to properly supervise Howell.

Judge Sweeney rejected the university’s argument that Indiana’s medical malpractice laws blocked the federal lawsuit.

The judge also ruled that state law allows negligent supervision claims against employees and not just their employers.

Butler fired Howell after a Title IX Panel determined Howell had “sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, and stalked” at least one of the victims.

The panel also found Howell “created an unconscionably abusive environment.”

Trial in the case has been set for June of 2025.